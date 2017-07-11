KREM
Krispy Kreme celebrates 80 years with 80 cent dozen

KENS5.com Staff , KENS 11:25 AM. PDT July 11, 2017

Calling all doughnut lovers, Krispy Kreme has the BOGO deal for you.

In honor of their 80th birthday on July 14, Krispy Kreme is celebrating in a big way.

On Friday, when customers purchase any dozen doughnuts they will be able to purchase a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for just 80 cents. Yeah, your read that right.

So be the hero of your office, or home, and head to Krispy Kreme Friday to help them celebrate this momentous occasion!

For more information on this deal or any others, visit Krispy Kreme’s website.

