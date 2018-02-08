Incrediburger & Eggs opens its doors

SPOKANE, Wash.—Burger lovers rejoice!

The much-anticipated opening of Incrediburger & Eggs opened its doors Thursday morning.

The business offers a large variety of menu items. It will serve breakfast, brunch, lunch and more.

Calm before the storm at Incrediburger & Eggs. Grand opening is at 7:00, just a few minutes away pic.twitter.com/VzbxJSeWdi — Rob Harris (@KREMRob) February 8, 2018

Day shift manager, Bethany Meyer said the employees had spent the last few days preparing for the grand opening.

Meyer said that after a busy opening day she was excited for people to keep coming in and trying their foods.



Sorry, I didn’t hear you... I was hypnotized by the new Incrediburger & Eggs building. pic.twitter.com/jKA0cDN0zn — Rob Harris (@KREMRob) February 8, 2018

