Incrediburger & Eggs opens its doors

SPOKANE, Wash.—Burger lovers rejoice!
The much-anticipated opening of Incrediburger & Eggs opened its doors Thursday morning.
The business offers a large variety of menu items. It will serve breakfast, brunch, lunch and more.
Calm before the storm at Incrediburger & Eggs. Grand opening is at 7:00, just a few minutes away pic.twitter.com/VzbxJSeWdi— Rob Harris (@KREMRob) February 8, 2018
Day shift manager, Bethany Meyer said the employees had spent the last few days preparing for the grand opening.
Meyer said that after a busy opening day she was excited for people to keep coming in and trying their foods.
Sorry, I didn’t hear you... I was hypnotized by the new Incrediburger & Eggs building. pic.twitter.com/jKA0cDN0zn— Rob Harris (@KREMRob) February 8, 2018
