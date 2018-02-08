KREM
Incrediburger & Eggs opens its doors

Rob Harris, KREM 8:13 AM. PST February 08, 2018

SPOKANE, Wash.—Burger lovers rejoice!

The much-anticipated opening of Incrediburger & Eggs opened its doors Thursday morning. 

The business offers a large variety of menu items. It will serve breakfast, brunch, lunch and more. 

 

 

Day shift manager, Bethany Meyer said the employees had spent the last few days preparing for the grand opening. 

Meyer said that after a busy opening day she was excited for people to keep coming in and trying their foods.
 

