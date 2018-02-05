In-N-Out is scouting locations in Salem

In-N-Out Burger (photo: USA TODAY)

Contrary to the signs posted on the former Brick space, no In-N-Out Burger is moving into downtown Salem

The good news: In-N-Out may be coming to Salem soon.

"We have looked at and evaluated a few sites in Salem and the surrounding area, but we are still in the very early stages of development and are not yet ready to move forward with a particular location," said Denny Warnick, Vice President of Operations at In-N-Out Burger. "We do believe that the Salem area is a great community and we do hope to be there in the future, but, at this time, it is far too early to comment on a specific location or any kind of timeline."

This weekend, a sign appeared on the wooden walls surrounding what used to be the Brick:

"In-N-Out Burger here soon June 2018," the sign read.

Photos and excited murmurs spread through social media like a grease fire. One problem: In-N-Out isn't opening in the former Brick space.

"You know, it's so funny, I drove past it this weekend and said, 'Oh, In-Out-Burger is going downtown!'" said Sandy Salchenberg, the owner of the now-closed Brick. "I called Scott (McLeod), the owner (of the building), and he said, 'What are you talking about?' He had no idea."

This isn't the first time an In-N-Out rumor has circulated in the Salem community. In October, a similar tip came through the Statesman Journal office and the Salem community. There was no real factual backbone to this fast-food fantasy.

The California burger chain has opened a location in Grants Pass, its second in Oregon.

