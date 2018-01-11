GrubHub: Food delivery orders surge on east coast after winter storm

The food we order in a winter storm may surprise you, it’s not just pizza.

Online food ordering and delivery service Grubhub says orders surged on the east coast last week after the deep freeze swept across the region.

These were some of the most popular foods across the east coast:

In Boston, dumpling soup and boneless spare ribs were the most popular.

New Yorkers craved hibachi fried rice and in Baltimore, steak tacos were the winner.

As for Philadelphia, they strayed away from cheesesteaks and went for chicken gyro sandwiches instead.



