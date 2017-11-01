KREM
Free Taco Bell on Nov. 1--yes, you heard that right

Rose White , WZZM 4:57 AM. PDT November 01, 2017

Taco Bell is currently running its Steal a Base, Steal a Taco campaign. And in Game 2 of the World Series, Houston outfielder Cameron Maybin stole a base, giving all of us free tacos. 

Head to your local Taco Bell between 2-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1 to pick up one free Doritos Locos Taco. 

Maybin has since become America's Taco Hero. 

