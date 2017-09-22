Food & Wine calls Spokane best food scene in PNW you are overlooking

PHOTO: Scott Luce Photography, Scott Luce Photography (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash --- Long known as Washington’s “other” city, Spokane is getting recognized by Food & Wine as a great place for food, wine and beer.

The article talks about how Spokane is “the heart of a metropolitan region of more than half a million people” and does not get enough credit.

Food & Wine said Spokane’s architecture is appealing, the downtown area is well-planned and pretty and there are lakes, national forests and ski slopes close at hand in Spokane.

It highlights two restaurants in Spokane.

The Wandering Table is one of them. It is owned by Adam Hegsted, who also is a chef there, and serves locally sourced food as much as possible.

The restaurant is located in the Kendall Yards neighborhood, and has a seasonal menu that takes advantage of the local flavor.

Inland Pacific Kitchen is the other restaurant highlighted by Food & Wine. Chef Jeremy Hansen runs things at this downtown establishment. It showcases a rotating menu that changes every few weeks. This summer, the theme was medicinal herbs and spices.

They also carry six to ten vegan and vegetarian options with every menu change. The Inland Pacific Kitchen features themed menus based on world cultures, stories, seasons and all types of food.

The article talks about the Steel Barrel Taproom as a great place to go for beer. It has room for up to five breweries. The two in-house breweries are Young Buck and Little Spokane. It also offers food and shuffleboard for interested parties.

You do not need to head to wine country when you are here, because you are already in it.

Spokane has more than a dozen wineries in the downtown area alone.

Barrister Winery is highlighted by the article. It is set up in a century-old warehouse on Railroad Avenue, and produces around 5,000 cases of wine a year. They are known for their bold reds.

There are so many wine places, the city has established one area as the “Cork District,” in Spokane.

So, Spokane has you covered, whether you want outdoor activities or food and drinks.

