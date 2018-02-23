Coeur d'Alene restaurant only place in the gem state to earn Four Diamond rating

Photo: Beverly's

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho—A Coeur d’Alene restaurant was the only food establishment in the state of Idaho to land on AAA’s Four and Five Diamond rated restaurants list.

Beverly’s has been rated as a Four Diamond restaurant since 1989, according to AAA.

AAA defined Four Diamond Restaurants as food establishments that provide distinctive fine dining that is creatively prepared and skillfully served with an upscale ambience.

AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde said it was a great achievement for the North Idaho restaurant.

“Only two percent of AAA’s Inspected & Approved restaurants earn this prestigious rating, and for Beverly’s to receive it for almost 30 years is simply outstanding,” said Conde.

AAA Idaho officials reported that just 665 restaurants qualified for the Four Diamond Award in 2018.



