Coeur d'Alene Resort to host first ever 'Food & Wine' Festival

(Photo: Thinkstock)

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho—Calling all food and wine lovers in the Inland Northwest!

The Coeur d’Alene Resort will host its first annual Food and Wine Festival April 6 and April 7.

The festival will have food tastings from regionally renowned chefs and hands-on demonstrations.

There will be cooking classes, a champagne brunch and even a six-course wine pairing dinner with Drew Bledsoe of Doubleback Winery.

Tickets for each event vary between $35 to $175 per person, or you could purchase a festival package for $249 per person.

For more details, click here.



