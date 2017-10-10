BuzzFeed names local grilled cheese best in Idaho

Photo: Meltz Extreme Grilled Cheese

SPOKANE, Wash.—The best grilled cheese in Idaho might just be closer than you think.

Buzzfeed teamed up with Yelp to help determine the best grilled cheese in every state.

It might come as no surprise to Coeur d’Alene residents what Idaho restaurant came out on top.

Yelp ranked Meltz Extreme Grilled Cheese the best in the entire state.

Owner Joe McCarthy said it’s always exciting to get recognized for their sandwiches and hard work.

“A customer brought the article up to my attention and that was really cool,” said McCarthy.

McCarthy said he knows his grilled cheeses are special and they’re not as simple as people think they are.

“A lot of people think they can go home and make a grilled cheese, and I'm sure they're good, but the grilled cheese we make, in large amounts are on another level. I truly believe our grilled cheeses are awesome,” said McCarthy.

Cheese Wizards Food Truck in Seattle was named the best grilled cheese in Washington.

