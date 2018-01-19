Breakfast with Brittany: National Soup Month

January is National Soup Month. In honor of that, the morning team cooked up a pot of vegetarian “chicken” noodle soup for a special edition of Breakfast with Brittany. Non-vegetarians can use the same recipe but swap out the tofu for chicken!

This recipe is from Oh My Veggies.

Ingredients:



2 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

1 medium onion, chopped

6 garlic cloves, minced

4 medium carrots, sliced

4 celery stalks, sliced

8 fresh thyme sprigs, stripped (just the leaves)

2 bay leaves

1 14 oz.-package extra-firm tofu, pressed, chopped

4 quarts vegetable broth

12 oz. egg noodles

Salt and pepper to taste.

Parsley as garnish, if desired



Directions:

1. Heat oil in large soup pot over medium heat. Add onions, garlic, carrots, celery, thyme and bay leaves. Cook and stir for three minutes. Add tofu. Cook for an additional five minutes or until vegetables are softened but not browned.

2. Add broth and bring to a boil. Once boiling, add egg noodles and simmer for eight minutes. (The noodles may be slightly undercooked, but they will continue cooking once removed from heat. This way, the noodles will not be mushy.)

3. Season with salt and pepper. Garnish with parsley.



