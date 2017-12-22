Breakfast with Brittany: Cream Wafers

This is a Bailey family recipe. My sister and I grew up making these with our mom. I’ve attached her handwritten recipe card.

CREAM WAFERS

Ingredients:

Cookies:

1 cup butter, softened

2 cups flour

½ cup heavy whipping cream



Frosting:

¼ cup butter, softened

¾ cup powdered sugar

1 tsp vanilla

1-2 tsps. heavy whipping cream, as needed

Directions:

Mix softened butter, flour and cream to form dough. Chill for at least one hour.

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Roll out dough 1/8-inch thick. Cut into 1-inch rounds (or use your favorite small cookie cutter).

Coat both sides with sugar. Place on ungreased cookie sheet. Prick with a fork 3-4 times.

Bake for 7 to 9 minutes. The cookies should be puffy but not brown. Let cool.

For the frosting, mix butter, powdered sugar and vanilla. Add cream as needed until proper consistency.

Separate into batches and add food coloring, if desired.

Frost one cookie, add another on top to make a sandwich.

They will melt in your mouth!



