Breakfast with Brittany: Caramel apple cupcakes

Brittany Bailey brings this Carmel apple cupcake recipe to life from Mom on Timeout’s website.
She also added her own French toast breakfast twist.
Ingredients
- 2 eggs, room temperature
- ½ cup brown sugar
- ½ cup granulated sugar
- ½ cup unsweetened applesauce OR vegetable oil
- 2 tsp vanilla extract
- 1¼ cup all-purpose flour
- 2 tsp baking powder
- ½ tsp ground cinnamon
- ½ tsp salt
- 1½ cups shredded apple (Rome, Granny Smith, or other baking apple or combination of two varieties)
Caramel Frosting
- 1 11 oz bag of caramels
- 1 tbsp heavy whipping cream
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350F.
- Line a muffin tin with parchment baking liners and set aside.
- In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, brown sugar, and granulated sugar until smooth.
- Whisk in the applesauce and vanilla extract.
- In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, cinnamon, and salt.
- Stir the flour mixture into the wet mixture until combined.
- Stir in the shredded apples.
- Evenly divide the batter between the 12 cups.
- Bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until an inserted toothpick comes out clean.
- Transfer cupcakes to a cooling rack and let cool completely.
Caramel Frosting
- Unwrap caramels and place in a microwave safe bowl.
- Stir in heavy cream.
- Microwave at 50% power for 1 minutes. Stir. Repeat int 30 second intervals until caramels are melted and smooth.
- Spoon frosting onto the top of cooled cupcakes and spread. You want a nice thick layer. If the caramel starts to thicken, microwave for another 30 seconds at 50% power, stir, and spread on cupcakes.
- Popsicle sticks are optional
