Breakfast with Brittany: Caramel apple cupcakes

Brittany Bailey brings this Carmel apple cupcake recipe to life from Mom on Timeout’s website.

She also added her own French toast breakfast twist.

Ingredients

2 eggs, room temperature

½ cup brown sugar

½ cup granulated sugar

½ cup unsweetened applesauce OR vegetable oil

2 tsp vanilla extract

1¼ cup all-purpose flour

2 tsp baking powder

½ tsp ground cinnamon

½ tsp salt

1½ cups shredded apple (Rome, Granny Smith, or other baking apple or combination of two varieties)

Caramel Frosting

1 11 oz bag of caramels

1 tbsp heavy whipping cream

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350F. Line a muffin tin with parchment baking liners and set aside. In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, brown sugar, and granulated sugar until smooth. Whisk in the applesauce and vanilla extract. In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, cinnamon, and salt. Stir the flour mixture into the wet mixture until combined. Stir in the shredded apples. Evenly divide the batter between the 12 cups. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until an inserted toothpick comes out clean. Transfer cupcakes to a cooling rack and let cool completely.

Caramel Frosting

Unwrap caramels and place in a microwave safe bowl. Stir in heavy cream. Microwave at 50% power for 1 minutes. Stir. Repeat int 30 second intervals until caramels are melted and smooth. Spoon frosting onto the top of cooled cupcakes and spread. You want a nice thick layer. If the caramel starts to thicken, microwave for another 30 seconds at 50% power, stir, and spread on cupcakes. Popsicle sticks are optional













© 2017 KREM-TV