Breakfast with Brittany: Brittany's Southwestern Chili Tostadas

Photo: Brittany Bailey

BRITTANY'S SOUTHWESTERN CHILI TOSTADAS



Ingredients:



Chili (recipe below)

Flour or corn tortillas

Eggs

Cheese, hot sauce, sour cream and/or other condiments.



Directions:



Set oven to broil.

Spray pan and tortillas with cooking spray, sprinkle with salt. Broil for two minutes on each side.

Place tortilla on plate, top with chili.

Fry egg - sunny-side up or other method.

Place egg on top of chili.

Top with condiments of choice.



Alternative: Scramble eggs, top with chili inside heated-through tortilla to make a breakfast burrito.



*****



BRITTANY'S SOUTHWESTERN VEGGIE CHILI



Ingredients:

1 cup chopped onions

2 garlic cloves -- minced or pressed

1/2 cup water

1 Tbsp ground cumin

1 Tbsp ground coriander

1 medium jar medium Pace Picante Sauce

2 peppers (I usually get one red bell pepper and one jalapeno) -- chopped

2 15 oz. cans black beans -- drained and rinsed

1 can kidney beans -- drained and rinsed

1 can cannellini beans -- drained and rinsed

6 cups canned crushed tomatoes -- with juice (two 28-ounce cans)

2 cups fresh or frozen corn kernels (11-ounce package)

1 pkg Morningstar Farms/Boca fake beef crumbles

salt to taste

Cholula or other hot pepper sauce to -- to taste





Directions:

In a covered soup pot, cook the onions and garlic in the water on high heat, stirring frequently, for about 5 minutes.

Add the cumin and coriander and stir on high heat for a minute.

Stir in the salsa and bell peppers, lower the heat, cover, and simmer for about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Meanwhile, in separate skillet, heat meat crumbles according to directions.

Add the crumbles, black beans and tomatoes; simmer for 10 minutes.

Add the corn and continue to cook for 10 minutes. Add salt and hot sauce to taste.













© 2017 KREM-TV