Breakfast with Brittany: Brittany's Southwestern Chili Tostadas

Brittany Bailey, KREM 9:49 AM. PDT October 06, 2017

BRITTANY'S SOUTHWESTERN CHILI TOSTADAS

Ingredients: 

Chili (recipe below)
Flour or corn tortillas
Eggs
Cheese, hot sauce, sour cream and/or other condiments.

Directions:

Set oven to broil.
Spray pan and tortillas with cooking spray, sprinkle with salt. Broil for two minutes on each side.
Place tortilla on plate, top with chili.
Fry egg - sunny-side up or other method.
Place egg on top of chili.
Top with condiments of choice.

Alternative: Scramble eggs, top with chili inside heated-through tortilla to make a breakfast burrito.

*****

BRITTANY'S SOUTHWESTERN VEGGIE CHILI

Ingredients:
1 cup chopped onions
2 garlic cloves -- minced or pressed
1/2  cup water
1 Tbsp ground cumin
1 Tbsp ground coriander
1 medium jar medium Pace Picante Sauce
2 peppers (I usually get one red bell pepper and one jalapeno) -- chopped
2 15 oz. cans black beans -- drained and rinsed
1 can kidney beans -- drained and rinsed
1 can cannellini beans -- drained and rinsed
6  cups canned crushed tomatoes -- with juice (two 28-ounce cans)
2 cups fresh or frozen corn kernels (11-ounce package)
1 pkg Morningstar Farms/Boca fake beef crumbles
salt to taste
Cholula or other hot pepper sauce to -- to taste


Directions:
In a covered soup pot, cook the onions and garlic in the water on high heat, stirring frequently, for about 5 minutes.
Add the cumin and coriander and stir on high heat for a minute.
Stir in the salsa and bell peppers, lower the heat, cover, and simmer for about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Meanwhile, in separate skillet, heat meat crumbles according to directions.
Add the crumbles, black beans and tomatoes; simmer for 10 minutes.
Add the corn and continue to cook for 10 minutes.  Add salt and hot sauce to taste. 


 



