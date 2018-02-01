Bite on this: Inlander Restaurant Week menus announced

Inlander Restaurant Week runs from February 22 through March 3. Over 100 restaurants from across the Inland Northwest will offer three-course meals at a set price. (Photo: Custom)

SPOKANE, Wash. – The ten tastiest days of the year are fast approaching! Inlander Restaurant Week is set for February 22 through March 3.

Participating restaurants and menus were announced Thursday morning. Over 100 restaurants across the Inland Northwest will offer three-course meals at a pre-set price of either $21 or $31.This year, 12 new restaurants will participate.

A list of participating restaurants and their menus are available online at InlanderRestaurantWeek.com. They can also be found in print guides, which can be picked up at participating restaurants and all Numerica Credit Union branches.

Inlander Restaurant Week has been an annual event since 2013. It is a joint venture between Visit Spokane and the Inlander. Restaurant Week seeks to showcase the region’s culinary scene, bring visitors to the region, and promote local restaurants.

