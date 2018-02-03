KREM
Close
Weather Alert 3 weather alerts
Close

Applebees drops second deal of the month and it's juicy

Tasha Cain, KREM 10:11 AM. PST February 03, 2018

SPOKANE, Wash.—Applebee's announced a second way to escape the winter blues this February. 

First came the announcement of the $1 Bahama Mamas for the month, then came another deal: Applebee's will be serving handcrafted burgers for only $7.99. 

“We’re proud to introduce our own unique twist on the popular Bahama Mama drink to our guests,” said vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s, Patrick Kirk. 

A burger seemed like the perfect way to help Applebee's customers get through what’s left of winter. 
 

© 2018 KREM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories