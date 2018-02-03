Applebees drops second deal of the month and it's juicy

SPOKANE, Wash.—Applebee's announced a second way to escape the winter blues this February.

First came the announcement of the $1 Bahama Mamas for the month, then came another deal: Applebee's will be serving handcrafted burgers for only $7.99.

“We’re proud to introduce our own unique twist on the popular Bahama Mama drink to our guests,” said vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s, Patrick Kirk.

A burger seemed like the perfect way to help Applebee's customers get through what’s left of winter.



