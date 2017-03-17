Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with O'Doherty's pastie recipe

O'Doherty's pastie! (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with traditional Irish food and gulp it down with an ice-cold Guinness.

Our friends at O’Doherty’s have the perfect pastie recipe for you to make right at home.

PASTIE MIX:

Ingredients:

• 1.5 lbs cubed beef

• 1 lb cubed potatoes

• 2.5 cups of shredded carrots

• 1 medium onion

• 1 tbs oregano

• 1 tbs salt

• ½ tbs black pepper

• ½ tbs garlic powder

• ¾ cup brown gravy

• ½ cup au jus

Instructions:

• Place cubed beef in a large saute pan with 1/3 cup au jus and 1/3 cup of water. Add 2 cups shredded carrots, ½ of the diced onion and all of the spices. Bring to a simmer for 45 minutes.

• Place ½ cup of butter in a large flat pan. When hot, add cubed potatoes and grill until browned, turning so that they do not burn. Place on flat baking sheet and cool for 45 minutes to an hour.

• Remove meat mixture from stove top and strain out liquid. Place in a large pan. Add in cooled potatoes, ½ cup of uncooked carrots, ½ cup diced uncooked onion and ¾ cup gravy. Mix well.

• Place in refrigerator to cool and make pastie dough.

PASTIE DOUGH:

Ingredients:

• 3 heaping cups flour

• 1 spoonful shortening

• 1.5 tsps salt

• ½ cup vegetable oil

• 1 cup milk

Instructions:

• Put flour, salt and shortening in mixer and mix with dough hook.

• Add vegetable oil and mix, continue mixing.

• Mix dough until it is soft and pliable.

• Roll dough into 7 oz balls.

• Roll out balls and cut into 8 inch circles. Dough should be less than ¼ inch thick (almost see-through)

PASTIES:

• Take a dough shell and put 1.5 cups of mix in the center.

• Grab an edge and fold over, tucking mix into the center.

• Bake front lip and fold back toward center and pinch down, going all the way around.

• Baste with egg whites.

• Bake at 450 degrees for 7 mins. Then turn and cook for 5 more minutes. Should be golden brown.

• Let cool!

