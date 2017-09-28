Celebrate 'Drink Beer Day' at local craft breweries

(Photo: Justin Sullivan, Getty Images)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- There is no better way to celebrate 'Drink Beer Day' than to head to one of the Inland Northwest's many craft breweries and kick back with a cold one.

According to the Washington Beer Commission, there are 368 breweries in Washington State. Forty of those are in Eastern Washington and 37 in Central Washington. Beer lovers can also find craft breweries all across the state of Idaho.

Beer would be nothing without hops and the beer world can thank the Pacific Northwest for supplying the specialty crop. Washington State University reports Washington is the nation's leading hop producer, followed by Oregon and Idaho. These three states have over 99% of the country's hop acreage and nearly 25% of worldwide acreage, according to WSU. The Yakima Valley alone contains nearly 75% of the total U.S hop acreage.

The Brewers Association for Small and Independent Craft Brewers reports that the beer industry also contributed significantly to local economies in 2016. The beer business contributed over $1.7 billion to Washington state's economy last year. Over 13,300 people were employed by state breweries and made an average of $47,355 annually.

In Idaho, the economic impact is measured at over $366 million with over 2,700 people employed by state breweries. Those working in the state's breweries made an annual income of $44,910.

Now, go relax with a cold brewsky at a local brewery or pub.

Eastern Washington:

• Bellwether Brewing

• Big Barn Brewing

• Black Label Brewing

• Iron Goat Brewing

• No-Li Brewhouse

• Orlison Brewing

• River City Brewing

• Steam Plant Brewing

• Twelve String

You can find a list of all Washington breweries here. Create your own Washington state brewery tour using the WBC's website.

Northern Idaho:

• Daft Badger Brewing

• Downdraft Brewing Company

• MickDuff's Brewing Company

• M.J. Barleyhopper's Brewery

• Slate Creek Brewing Company

