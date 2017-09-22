Brittany Bailey's baked apple French toast recipe

Brittany and Briana make baked apple French toast. (Photo: KREM)

KREM 2's resident baker, Brittany Bailey (or as we like to call her -- 'Brittany Crocker'), served up some delicious baked apple French toast on KREM 2 Morning News.

Below is the recipe for anyone wanting to enjoy the sweet treat at home.

Ingredients:

• 8 cups bread

• 6 eggs

• 2 cups milk

• 1 tsp vanilla

• 1 ½ tsp cinnamon

• 2 tbsp butter

• 2 apples, sliced (and peeled, if preferred)

• ¼ cup chopped walnuts

• 2 tbsp brown sugar

Baking Instructions:

• Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

• Arrange bread in 9x13 dish.

• In large bowl, mix together eggs, milk, vanilla and 1 tsp cinnamon. Pour over bread, pressing bread down into liquid.

• Melt butter in a nonstick pan over medium-high heat. Add apples and cook for four minutes, stirring occasionally. Add walnuts, brown sugar and remaining ½ tsp cinnamon. Cook for another two minutes.

• Pour apples on top of bread, pressing down with spoon.

• Bake in oven for 20-25 minutes.

