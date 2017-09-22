Brittany Bailey's baked apple French toast recipe

KREM 2's resident baker, Brittany Bailey (or as we like to call her -- 'Brittany Crocker'), served up some delicious baked apple French toast on KREM 2 Morning News.
Below is the recipe for anyone wanting to enjoy the sweet treat at home.
Ingredients:
• 8 cups bread
• 6 eggs
• 2 cups milk
• 1 tsp vanilla
• 1 ½ tsp cinnamon
• 2 tbsp butter
• 2 apples, sliced (and peeled, if preferred)
• ¼ cup chopped walnuts
• 2 tbsp brown sugar
Baking Instructions:
• Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
• Arrange bread in 9x13 dish.
• In large bowl, mix together eggs, milk, vanilla and 1 tsp cinnamon. Pour over bread, pressing bread down into liquid.
• Melt butter in a nonstick pan over medium-high heat. Add apples and cook for four minutes, stirring occasionally. Add walnuts, brown sugar and remaining ½ tsp cinnamon. Cook for another two minutes.
• Pour apples on top of bread, pressing down with spoon.
• Bake in oven for 20-25 minutes.
© 2017 KREM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs