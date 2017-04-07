Andrew Schulz at the Spokane Comedy Club

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Search for Bonner Co. murder suspect
-
Body found in CDA near two lakes motel
-
Body found behind motel in CDA
-
'Peeping Tom' charged for incident at Gonzaga
-
President Trump speaks about attack on Syrian air base
-
Neighbors hope to stop marijuana farm plans
-
One injured in car vs. fire truck collision in Spokane Valley
-
Raw sewage leaked into Hayden Lake
-
Fire truck and car collide, 1 seriously hurt
-
Spokane welcomes Zags home after NCAA title game
More Stories
-
Senate confirms Neil Gorsuch as next Supreme Court justiceApr. 7, 2017, 9:00 a.m.
-
Stockholm truck ramming a 'terror attack,' Sweden…Apr. 7, 2017, 6:38 a.m.
-
Report: Sherman initiated trade request, Seahawks obligedApr. 7, 2017, 10:34 a.m.