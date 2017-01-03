The top 10 cities for beer lovers

Looking to catch a great brew? Then we have some good news for you.

According to a recent study by SmartAsset.com, three cities within driving range of the Inland Northwest were named to the top 10 best cities for beer drinkers.

Portland, Oregon came in at No. 5. The City of Roses is a leader in terms of microbreweries with 72 in the area. However, Portland also has the most expensive pint price at $4.00.

Two Montana cities also made the list. Billings came in ninth place and Missoula ranked in at No. 10. According to SmartAsset.com, Billings has 35 bars and 6.35 microbreweries per 100,000 residents.

Missoula was given all-star reviews by Yelp users. According to SmartAsset.com, the average Yelp rating for a Missoula brewery is a 4.3. Yelp users also said the city has some of the best breweries in the country.

Asheville is the top city in the nation for beer drinkers. If you prefer microbrews, then Asheville is beer paradise. The nation’s No. 1 city for beer drinkers features nearly eight times as many microbreweries as Pittsburgh, which was the study’s third-best city. The rise in microbreweries helped the mountain city overthrow Portland, Maine as the premier city for beer lovers.

For beer drinkers who prefer the coast to the mountains, don’t fret. Wilmington, North Carolina tied with Denver, Colorado as the seventh-best city in the country. According to SmartAsset, beer lovers should keep the week of October 21-28 marked on their calendar. That’s when the annual Wilmington Beer Week is celebrated, uniting the city with delicious craft beer.

While we think Washington and Idaho should have topped the list, at least there are a few beer havens within driving distance.

For the entire top 10, as well as a breakdown of the entire study, click here.

Copyright 2016 WCNC