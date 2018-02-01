KREM
World's first talking killer whale can say 'hello' and 'bye bye'

New research reveals Orca's are really good at imitating human speech. Buzz60's Sam Berman has the full story.

Jessica Durando, USA TODAY , KING 3:43 PM. PST February 01, 2018

A female killer whale named Wikie has quite the speech repertoire. 

In mimicking words such as "hello" and "bye bye," Wikie has been taught by scientists to say a number of words and is thought to be the world's first killer whale to be recorded copying human language, according to the BBC

How did she learn? Wikie copied a trainer at Marineland Aquarium in Antibes, France. She can also say "Amy" (her trainer) and "one, two, three."

Whales and dolphins can actually learn how to produce a sound by hearing it, the BBC reports. And Wikie was taught to say the words through her blowhole.

Dr. Jose Abramson, who led the study on Wikie, said, "Killer whales use their blowhole to make noises, almost like speaking out of your nose, so we were not expecting it to be perfect," according to The Independent

The results of the experiments were documented in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B.

