KREM
Close

Win tickets to see Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood

KREM 10:34 AM. PDT September 29, 2017

Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood are coming to the Spokane Arena on November 11th and KREM2 is giving away three (3) pairs of tickets to the show! 

Enter daily October 2nd-4th for more chances to win. Good luck! 

© 2017 KREM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories