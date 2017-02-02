Free money! Now there’s a headline. Made you look. However, it’s not just a catchy title. There really is free money for your favorite charity. STCU is launching its annual, ‘Who Do You Love’ campaign for 2017. From Feb. 6-10, you can vote one time each day for your favorite charity. The winning charities will receive a cash prize from STCU. It’s that simple. It takes just minutes but can mean a lot to local non-profits that work daily to support vulnerable members in our community.

VOTE HERE

This all began in 2010 when STCU was asked to bring some ‘trinkets’ to a local meeting. Instead of buying random keychains and post-it notes the group decided to let the crowd vote on favorite charities. STCU then decided to share the ‘love’ and the fun. Now, you have a chance to vote for your favorite non-profit and win them money.

The winners from the "Who Do You Love" contest in 2016.

The rules are lengthy but we’ll give you the basics. You click on the link below. It will take you to the contest. Your charity just needs to be a 501(c)(3) and meet a few basic requirements. Last year STCU received nearly 9,000 votes from the community. We hope to get 10,000 votes (or more) this year.

Please click on this daily to win money for your favorite charity. We’ll be awarding the winners on Feb. 14, 2017 during KREM 2 News First at 4. You’ll want to tune in and celebrate Valentine’s Day with us.

To make it fair for everyone some of the recent winners are not eligible this year. The following nonprofits are not eligible to win this year:

Spokane Humane Society

Free Rein Therapeutic Riding

Merry Glen

Heath’s Haven

Power of the Paw

Rescue 4 All

Heath's Haven celebrates placing in the 2016 "Who Do You Love" contest.

Past winners:

2015

1. Spokane Humane Society

2. Free Reign Therapeutic Riding

3. Merry Glen

2014

1. KYRS Radio Station

2. Double J Dog Ranch

3. Camp STIX Diabetes Programs

2013

1. River’s Wish Animal Sanctuary

2. Spokane Humane Society

3. SpokAnimal

