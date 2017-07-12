5 lakes in The Inland Northwest you have to visit

Share This Story

When the weather is warm people in the Inland Northwest love to hit the water.

With over 70 lakes and rivers to swim, boat, fish, and water ski in, it is easy to see why.

KREM 2 asked viewers what their favorite lakes in the Inland Northwest were and narrowed it down to the top five!

Lake Pend Oreille

Lake Pend Oreille is located in the northern Idaho Panhandle. It is the largest lake in the state of Idaho and the fifth deepest lake in the United States. In some areas, it gets to be 1,158 feet deep! People enjoy this lake for it’s awesome views, big fish and 111 miles of shoreline!

(Photo: Cain, Tasha)

(Photo: Cain, Tasha)

Priest Lake

This beautiful lake is located 80 miles northeast of Spokane in the Idaho Panhandle.

(Photo: Cain, Tasha)

15 miles of the lake stretches across the northern border into Canada.

(Photo: Cain, Tasha)

Visitors to the lake enjoy the thick forested areas that surround it. Lake goers rave about the clear waters.





(Photo: Cain, Tasha)

Lake Coeur d’Alene

Coeur d’Alene lake is the second largest lake in northern Idaho.

(Photo: Cain, Tasha)

The lake sits surrounded by beautiful mountain backdrops. The lake is over 26 miles long and has 135 miles of shoreline. The lake offers multiple parks along the shoreline, along with campgrounds, beaches, and trails.

Lake Roosevelt

Called “A jewel in northeast Washington” by the National Parks Service, this lake is located in the upper Columbia River Gorge.

(Photo: Cain, Tasha)

Lake water comes mostly from glacier melt off and high snowcap in the Canadian Rockies.





(Photo: Cain, Tasha)

Newman Lake

Newman Lake is located just a short distance from Downtown Spokane. Visitors to this lake enjoy the recreational fishing. It also hosts a variety of other water activities like boating and swimming.