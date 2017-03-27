Teen battling cancer dies four days after meeting idol, Beyonce

Ebony Banks passed away after battling stage 4 cancer on Sunday, March 26, 2017. (Photo: Provided)

HOUSTON - A teenager battling stage 4 cancer passed away on Sunday, just four days after meeting her idol, Beyonce Knowles.

Ebony Banks was being treated at MD Anderson Cancer Center. The news of her death was released by a staff member with Alief ISD on Sunday.

A candlelight vigil was held for the teen Sunday evening at LeRoy Crump Stadium.

@AliefHastingsHS Band & color guard students tribute to Ebony w her favorite singer - Beyoncé pic.twitter.com/57ida3fCAo — Alief ISD (@AliefISD) March 27, 2017

The teen idolized Knowles and always dreamed of meeting the pop star.

Recently, some of her classmates at Alief Hastings High School took to social media and created the hashtag #EbobMeetsBeyonce and it soon went viral.

The movement caught Knowles' attention and the two met via a video chat.

Last Wednesday, Knowles called Banks on Facetime and the two were able to have a private conversation.

In video of the interaction, Knowles tells Banks, "I love you."

