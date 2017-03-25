Student's heartfelt 'thank you' card inspires veteran

Taylor's card to Linda Smith (Photo: KGW)

LONGVIEW, Wash. -- Sometimes, kids get caught-up in social media, consumed with their cellphones and are accused of not paying attention to some of the things that really matter. Not at Cascade Middle School in Longview.

At Cascade, eighth grade students in teacher Amy Johnson’s class were given an assignment: write a special card to a local veteran. The cards were then taken to the emergency room at a Veterans Affairs hospital, and veterans were encouraged to grab one, and read the message written by the students.

Local veteran Linda Smith was at the VA emergency room, when she picked up a special card.

“It was the most poignant questions in a card I had ever seen before,” Smith said.

She said the card read, in part, “I just want to know what made you do the courageous things that you did."

"That just touched my heart that she knew that, acknowledged that and then she said what were some of the things that you went through? And I just thought, she deserves to know," Smith said.

Smith asked administrators at the school if she could meet the student, an eighth-grader named Taylor, and thank her.

“She just got to the heart of a veteran, what to say, what to ask and she cared. And I wanted to meet her.”

As Smith was walking to the classroom, social studies teacher Lee Kessler described Taylor.

“She’s a really great kid, she really is.”

And then, this local veteran, who served in the Army in 1973 in the Women’s Army Corps, which doesn’t even exist anymore, was led into the Cascade Middle School classroom.

“Hey Taylor, I have somebody for you to meet you have never met before. This is Linda Smith, she is a veteran and she got one of the postcards written that we sent last fall and she wanted to come and meet you," Johnson told Taylor.

Smith then spent several minutes talking to Taylor, and to the class.

“I got this card from her that made me cry. It still makes me cry every time I read it. It was so special. Taylor, you have something special that touches the heart of a topic. Thank you. That's what I wanted to do. I wanted to meet you. You're very special," Smith told Taylor.

For Taylor, the hug and the thank you was welcomed. And immediately, Smith knew she was meeting a special person.

“I always try to be so sincere with things because people deserve so much and sometimes they don’t get it and I want to give everything to everyone and if I can make someone's day a little better, or make them smile, I’m going to do that," Taylor said. "And so when I wrote that I wanted to make sure that whoever was going to read it smiled and their day was going to be happy."

Johnson, whose son is a veteran, says the assignment exceeded its intended goal.

“Having Linda come in in person gave my students a voice and all the other students here at Cascade a voice to make a difference, they didn't just write a letter to nobody. They wrote it to somebody who cares and actually touched them with their own personal words and their own personal story. And to hear her story when we talk about a story and making sure these veteran voices are never lost, this meant the world to me.”

