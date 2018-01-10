Seahawk legend hopes to save the game he loves

SEATTLE - While playing two decades of football on the highest level, Shawn Springs got hit in the head a time or two.

"What they're saying are concussions today, I had at least ten. Think I've only been completely out once. Only one time. OK, maybe twice," Springs said.

And he's watched closely as football head injuries have become news all over the world. But his two songs play football. And he can't envision a world without the game that made him who he is.

"This sport that I love so much can't go away," he said.

He decided to do something about it.

"This is a crash cloud. This is our technology... we like to say a unique combination of controlled air flow and foam," he said of a triangular shaped pad that bounces back when he pounds on it.

The Crash Cloud is the pad that lines the inside of a helmet from Shawn's company Windpact in Leesburg, Virginia.

"This is a technology I originally saw in a baby car seat probably about 4 or 5 years ago," he said.

Now he hopes his son will use a helmet with a crash cloud on the field, just as his daughter might when she rides her bike.

"I'm excited about the next generation of athletes and protecting our loved ones. That's what we talk about all the time. How do we really make the game, whether you're skiing or horseback riding or playing football, how do we make the game safer?"

© 2018 KING-TV