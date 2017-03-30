Randy Shaw is enjoying Arizona after beating cancer

KREM
KREM Staff , KREM 8:15 AM. PDT March 30, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. --- Former KREM 2 News anchor Randy Shaw is soaking up the sun in Arizona after beating cancer.

KREM 2’s Tom Sherry and Jane McCarthy checked in with Shaw while they were in Arizona covering the Final Four game.

Shaw had a health scare last year when he found out he was battling cancer. Shaw said that he is doing really well now.

“Oh my health? I’m excellent, yeah, I’m in great shape. No problem, cancer’s gone. My wife has put me on this diet. She saved my life, I mean she really put me back,” Shaw said.

Shaw joked about the weather conditions in Arizona after Sherry asked about his winter.

“Well, as you can see, the pool almost got too cold, it was a miserable winter,” Shaw said.

Shaw told the KREM team that when he was diagnosed with cancer he was told he had a 30 percent chance of survival.

Watch the full interview with Randy Shaw on KREM 2 News at 4 p.m. on Thursday.

