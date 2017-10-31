KREM
Price is Right Live Ticket Giveaway

KREM 2:45 PM. PDT October 31, 2017

The Price is Right Live is coming to Northern Quest Casino November 27th, 28th, and 29th and we're giving away free tickets to the show! 9 winners will each receive a pair of tickets to the show, prizes per date are as follows:

1.      November 27th – Four (4) pairs of tickets

2.      November 28th – Four (4) pairs of tickets

3.      November 29th – One (1) pair of tickets

One Grand Prize Winner will win 1 pair of tickets to the Nov 29th show and 1 night hotel stay at Northern Quest! Winners will be selected on November 22nd. See full rules for eligibility and details.

Tickets on sale now: https://goo.gl/1kDmpR

 

