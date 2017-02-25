Parking lot birth photographer snaps shots of a lifetime

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- When Noah Parker van Rhyn Strunk wanted to come into the world, he wouldn't be told to wait.

The impatient little fella was born in the parking lot of St. Vincent's Medical Center on February 22. Parker, as the boy will be known, was the first miracle. The second, was that photographer Stephanie Knowles was able to capture the miracle with her camera.

Mom, Lauren Strunk, said she got the urge to push in the car. Dad, Noah, did as he was told and rushed over to the passenger side of the car. Little did he know he would be delivering his son.





Noah and Lauren Strunk and their newborn baby boy in the parking lot of St. Vincent's Medical Center on the Southside. (PHOTO: Jaiden Photography)

Stephanie was following behind the couple. "I was thinking, 'Oh my God! She's probably having the baby!'" said Knowles. She said she was torn. She wasn't sure if she should set down her camera to get some towels, "like you see in the movies."

But her photographer instinct kicked in, and now the photo of Parker, peacefully coming into the world, despite the chaotic circumstances, is warming hearts.

Mom said everything was happening so fast, it was sort of a blur. "Having those pictures, it's priceless."

The birth of their first son, now 3, also proved to be a race against the clock.

"[Our 3 year old] was born 33 minutes after we walked into the hospital. So we said this time we were going to get to the hospital in plenty of time, that was definitely our intention."

The Strunks, despite the circumstances, have a great sense of humor about it all. "We thought [naming him] Parker was cute because he was born in a parking lot and in a parked car," said Lauren.

"Given the crazy way he came, he was safe, and healthy, and that's what was most important to us."

