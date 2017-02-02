Northern Quest Red Carpet Giveaway

NORTHERN QUEST RESORT & CASINO’S RED CARPET GIVEAWAY OFFICIAL RULES 1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 2. Eligibility. Subject to the additional restrictions below, the Northern Quest Resort & Casino’s Red Carpet Giveaway (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to residents of the states of Washington and Idaho who are 18 years or older at the time of entry. Employees and contractors of Northern Quest Resort & Casino (“NQRC” the “Sponsor”), KREM-TV/KSKN-TV (“Administrator”), TEGNA Inc., and each of their respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win. 3. How to Enter. The Sweepstakes will begin at 5:00 pm (PT) on Sunday, February 12, 2017 and end at 11:59 pm (PT) on Sunday, February 12, 2017 (the “Sweepstakes Period”). Entry. Administrator will announce a different “Entry Word” thirteen (13) times during KREM 2’s airing of the 59th Grammy Awards Sunday, February 12, 2017. A total of thirteen (13) “Entry Words” will be announced during the broadcast from 5:00 pm to 11:00 pm. Enter the “Entry Word” by visiting the Sweepstakes official registration page on Administrator’s website (http://special.krem.com/features/prizecenter) and completing all of the required information and following all posted instructions. Complete the entry form and any other required fields and then submit your entry by clicking on the “SUBMIT” button. Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same email address. Your computer must accept cookies, or any successor or similar technology, which may be used for the purpose of entry tracking. Ad blocking software on your computer needs to be disabled so that it doesn’t interfere with processing your entry. Only one (1) entry per word per person will be accepted, but may enter all thirteen (13) words one time during the Sweepstakes Period. Sponsor and Administrator will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, misdirected or illegible entries, or for failure to receive entries due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender, Administrator or Sponsor. All entries become property of Sponsor and none will be returned. By entering, you agree to the terms of these Official Rules and to receive e-mails from Sponsor, Administrator or those directed by Sponsor. You can opt-out of the receipt of such e-mails by following the directions in any email received from Sponsor. 4. Winner Selection. On or about Monday, February 13, 2017, one (1) winner will be selected will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received. 5. Prizes and Odds. The Winner will receive: One (1) 4K TV (ARV $500), one (1) voucher for a one (1) night double-occupancy stay at NQRC, one (1) voucher for a pair of GA Summer Concert tickets to the concert of their choice and a $50 Dining Credit. Total ARV $1,150. Transportation, and all other expenses not expressly provided for above are not included and will be the winner’s sole responsibility. Conditions, deadlines, and expiration dates apply. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. 6. Winner Notification and Acceptance. Winner will be notified on or about Monday, February 13, 2017 at the email address provided on winner’s entry form. Winner must respond to the email notification within 48 hours. Failure to respond within such time period or return of email prize notification as undeliverable or failure of winner to respond to the email notification may result in disqualification and an alternate winner may be selected from among all remaining eligible entries. To claim prize, the winner must personally visit Administrator’s offices at 4103 S. Regal Street, Spokane, WA 99203 within seven (7) business days after notification (office visits must be between the hours of 8:30 am (PT) and 5 pm (PT) weekdays) and a valid photo identification will be required. Winners may waive their right to receive prizes. Prizes are nonassignable and nontransferable. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes are not redeemable for cash. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability and Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Winners are solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on prizes. Winners will be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility/liability and publicity release which must be returned as directed by Administrator or Sponsor. Failure to sign and return the affidavit or release, or to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules, may result in a winner’s disqualification, the forfeiture of his or her interest in the prize, and the award of the prize to a substitute winner. Except where prohibited, acceptance of any prize constitutes winner’s consent to the publication of his or her name, biographical information and likeness in any media for any commercial or promotional purpose, without limitation the Internet, or further compensation. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor. 7. Participation. By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Sweepstakes is compromised by a virus, non-authorized human intervention, tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupts or impairs the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Administrator shall have no liability (financial or otherwise) for any claims or other matters relating to this Sweepstakes or any prizes to be awarded. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account. Any questions regarding the number of entries or votes submitted by the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. 8. Release. The Sponsor and Administrator make no warranties, express or implied, relative to the use of enjoyment of any prize or portions thereof, including without limitations, its quality, merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. By entering the Sweepstakes, each Winner agrees to hold harmless and fully release Sponsor and Administrator and each of their respective parent companies, trustee, subsidiaries, franchisees, licensees, employees, agents, independent contractors and advertising and promotional agencies from any and all liability for any injuries, losses, death, or damages of any kind caused by any prize or resulting from the acceptance, possession, quality, use or misuse of any prize, or any portion of any prize or travel related to the receipt or use of any prize. 9. Construction. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein. 10. Sponsor. The NQRC Red Carpet Giveaway is sponsored by Northern Quest Resort & Casino. The decisions of Sponsor regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the Sweepstakes shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor and Administrator will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials relating to the Sweepstakes. For a list of winners (available after February 20, 2017) or a copy of these Official Rules, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to “Winners List/Official Rules” (as applicable), NQRC Red Carpet Giveaway, KREM-TV, 4103 S. Regal, Spokane, WA 99203. If you have any questions regarding this Sweepstakes, please contact Masen McCormick at mmccormick@krem.com or (509) 838-7526, or Kaely Santos ksantos@krem.com or (509) 838-7322.

(© 2017 KREM)