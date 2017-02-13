"Dating" website matches customers with fur-ever love

(Photo: ThinkStock, Remains)

Love is out there and while there are many websites that can help you find "the one," a new dating service will match you with a lifelong companion.

But fair warning, your new beau to be may be a little hairier than you imagined...

The website, Paws Like Me, helps customers find the perfect canine partner.

With the motto, "personality is more than fur deep," the website says they believe pets are unique individuals, just like humans. Pawls Like Me claims to use the first human-to-canine compatibility algorithm that is proven 91-percent accurate at successfully matching based on personality and lifestyle.

The initial quiz takes five minutes and is based on four main components: energy, confidence, focus and independence.

Quiz questions range from 'which describes you best? Caring or Logical,' to 'I prefer a dog that does not require a lot of petting.'

When finished, the site generates your best matches by compatibility percentage.

According to Paws Like Me, adopters can search over 50,000 pets nationwide. The animals listed are either from shelter or rescue groups or a "rehomed" pet posted by an owner or guardian.

The rehomed pets up for adoption are for those wanting to find their pet a better home. Rather than dropping the dog at the shelter, owners can upload a pet profile page and oversee applicants.

"After running a rescue group for eight years, I knew ho much people struggled with identifying the right pet for their family," CEO and Co-founder Elizabeth Holmes told Tech Insider. "Unfortunately, there isn't much guidance available beyond traditional characteristics."

In an effort to bridge this gap and keep animals out of shelters, Paws Like Me says they tested their algorithms with over 3,000 applicants for over six months prior to launching their website.

While Paws Like Me currently only finds homes for dogs, they say a cat category is on the way.

Want to find "the one?" Click here to take the quiz.

