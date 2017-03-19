South Carolina UPS driver goes 42 years without an accident

Roosevelt Green (Photo: Tim Smith, The Greenville News)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A Midlands UPS driver is now up to 42 years of accident-free driving.

UPS released their latest list of "Circle of Honor" drivers this week, and once again, Roosevelt Green of Columbia was among the list of honorees.

The Circle of Honor recognizes drivers who've gone 25 years or more of accident free driving. In all, South Carolina has 173 active Circle of Honor drivers with a combined 4,970 years of accident-free driving.

In an interview months ago with the Greenville News, Green said he began driving big vehicles back when he was in the Army. He joined UPS in 1971, starting out on their package trucks, and eventually transitioned to operating their big rigs.

He has a patch that he wears on his uniform with the number "40" on it that signifies when he passed that milestone.

His advice to drivers?

"If people would just obey the laws, and not talk on the cell phone," he told The Greenville News. "These people are on their telephones and some of them are smoking a cigarette and it's scary. I always watch before I pass, if they are touching the lines. If they just obey the laws we have, I think we will be all right."

Amazingly, UPS says there are drivers with an even longer record of no accidents than Green. The current title holder is Thomas Camp of Livonia, Michigan, who's gone 54 years of driving without an accident.

Here are the other drivers from South Carolina who were inducted into the Circle of Honor in South Carolina.

Steve Anthony - Inman, SC

Robert Britton - Ridgeville, SC

Jeffery Bullard - Sumter, SC

Mark Crouch - Springdale, SC

Michael Dickerson - Easley, SC

Samuel Gibson Jr. - Irmo, SC

Darwin Haines - Conway, SC

David Hayes - Lexington, SC

Kenneth Liljestrand - Greer, SC

Rusan Olden - Columbia, SC

Brian Owens - Lugoff, SC

Curtiss Parham - Greenwood, SC

Karl Pearson - Ridgeville, SC

WM Quattlebaum Jr., Columbia, SC

Richard Rhyne - Inman, SC

Gary Ross - Sumter, SC

Ricky Shealy - Gilbert, SC

Benjamin Shillinglaw - Darlington, SC

Jeffrey Simpson - Iva, SC

Patrick Talley - Mauldin, SC

Mark Thornton - Taylors, SC

Raymond Wallace - Orangeburg, SC

Kenneth Westberry - Columbia, SC

James Wethington - Summerville, SC

Ronald White - Sumter, SC

© 2017 WLTX-TV