Bad Tattoo Contest 2018

The Advanced Aesthetics Bad Tattoo photo contest is back! Do you have a bad tattoo you wish you could get rid of? If your tattoo gets voted the worst in Spokane, you'll win a free tattoo removal from Advanced Aesthetics!

Entry period begins February 1st and ends February 15th at 11:59pm. After entries have been closed, then the voting period begins February 16th and ends February 25th at 11:59pm. Make sure to post your entry on social media and ask your friends and family to vote!

The tattoo with the most votes at the end of the voting period will the free tattoo removal. Full details and rules below, good luck!

ADVANCED AESTHETICS BAD TATTOO PHOTO CONTEST 2018

OFFICIAL RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.



2. Eligibility. Subject to the additional restrictions below, the “Advanced Aesthetics Bad Tattoo Photo Contest”' is open to legal U.S. residents of the States of Washington and Idaho who are 18 years or older at the time of entry. Employees and contractors of KREM ('Sponsor'), Advanced Aesthetics ('Promotional Sponsor'), TEGNA Inc., and each of their respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win.

3. How to Enter. The Contest will begin at 8:00 a.m. (P.T.) on February 1, 2018 and end at 11:59 p.m. (P.T.) on February 25, 2018 (the “Contest Period”). The Contest Entry Period will begin at 8:00 a.m. (P.T.) February 1, 2018 and end at 11:59 p.m. (P.T.) February 15, 2018. During the Contest Entry Period, enter by visiting KREM 2 News' Facebook page at website http://www.facebook.com/krem2, completing all of the required information (name, address, and email address) and attaching a photo of your “Bad Tattoo” that you would like removed. Complete the entry form and any other required fields and then submit your entry by clicking on the 'SEND' button. Each photo submission must be an authentic, original photograph taken by or of the contestant identified on the accompanying entry form, and the contestant must own the copyright in the photograph submitted and have permission to submit the photograph from all people depicted in the photograph. Additionally, the Prize Winner (as defined below) must be willing to have service provider photograph healing stages of tattoo removal process. All photos should be at the highest resolution possible. Sponsor accepts photos in jpeg format. The photo should be cropped as the contestant prefers.



Entries limited to only one (1) entry per person. All entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. on February 15, 2018. Your computer must accept cookies, or any successor or similar technology, which may be used for the purpose of entry tracking. Ad blocking software on your computer needs to be disabled so that it doesn't interfere with processing your entry. Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same email address or Facebook ID. Sponsor will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, misdirected or illegible entries. Entries that do not comply with the provisions of these Official Rules will be disqualified. All entries become property of Sponsor and none will be returned. Contestants acknowledge and agree that Sponsor shall have the right to edit, adapt, modify, reproduce, publish, promote, broadcast, or otherwise display or use entries in any way it sees fit without limitation or compensation to entrants. Sponsor further reserves the right to disqualify any entry that is alleged to infringe on any third-party's intellectual property rights, or that Sponsor, in its sole discretion, deems obscene, offensive or otherwise inappropriate for viewing by a general audience. By entering, you agree to the terms of these Official Rules and to receive e-mails from Sponsor or those directed by Sponsor. You can opt-out of the receipt of such e-mails by following the directions in any email received from Sponsor.



4. Winner Selection: Each eligible entry will be viewable on the KREM 2 Facebook Page during the public voting period that begins Monday, February 16, 2018 at 9 am P.T. and ends Sunday, February 25, 2018 at 11:59 am P.T. (the 'Fan Voting Period'), wherein voters may select the tattoo that they deem most deserving of free tattoo laser removal. Voting is open to individuals who are 13 years or older at time of voting. You must register to vote. Limit one (1) vote per person per Facebook user, per day for the entire Public Voting Period. The votes from any person submitting more than one (1) vote daily during the Public Voting Period will be disqualified. The entry that receives the highest number of eligible votes will be the winner. In the event of a tie, the winner will be selected by a random drawing of the tied entries.



5. Prizes and Odds. One (1) winner will receive a free tattoo removal service from Advanced Aesthetics located at 608 Northwest Boulevard #301, Coeur d'Alene, ID 83814 or 522 W. Riverside Ave #202 Spokane, WA 99201. (ARV: $800 - $6,000 based on the size of the tattoo.) Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries and votes received.



6. Winner Notification and Acceptance. Winner will be notified on or about February 26, 2018, at the email address provided on winner's entry form. Winner must respond to such notification within 48 hours. Failure to respond with such time period or return of email prize notification as undeliverable may result in disqualification and an alternate winner may be selected from among all remaining eligible entries. To claim prize, winner must personally visit Sponsor's offices at 4103 S. Regal, Spokane, WA 99223 within five (5) business days after notification (office visits must be between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays). Valid photo identification may be required by Sponsor. Winners may waive their right to receive prizes. Prizes are nonassignable and nontransferable. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prize is not redeemable for cash. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability and Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Winners are solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on prizes. Winner will be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility/liability and publicity release which must be returned as instructed by Sponsor. Failure to sign and return the affidavit or release, or to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules, may result in a winner's disqualification, the forfeiture of his or her interest in the prize, and the award of the prize to a substitute winner. Except where prohibited, acceptance of any prize constitutes winner's consent to the publication of his or her name, biographical information and likeness in any media for any commercial or promotional purpose, without limitation the Internet, or further compensation. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.



7. Participation. By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Contest as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Contest is compromised by a virus, non-authorized human intervention, tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupts or impairs the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Contest, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Contest. Should the Contest be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Sponsors will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, postage-due, misdirected or illegible entries, or for failure to receive entries or votes or other electronic communications due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or Sponsor. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account. Any questions regarding the number of entries or votes submitted by the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. By participating in this Contest, each entrant agrees to fully release, forever discharge and hold harmless Sponsor, Promotional Sponsor, Gannett Co., Inc., and Facebook from and against all claims, costs, liabilities, losses, injuries, and damages arising out of the Contest, including, but not limited to, any claims for personal injury, death or damage to or loss of property or any other harm arising out of entrant's participation in the Contest, the receipt, use, or misuse of any prize, or any travel or activity that is related to the Contest or any prize. This Contest is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook. You are providing your information to Sponsor and not to Facebook.



8. Copyright. By entering the Contest, each contestant grants to Sponsor an exclusive, royalty-free and irrevocable right and license to publish, print, edit or otherwise use the contestant's submitted entry, in whole or in part, for any purpose and in any manner or media (including, without limitation, the Internet) throughout the world in perpetuity, and to license others to do so, all without limitation or further compensation. Each contestant further agrees that if his/her entry is selected by Sponsor as the winning entry, he/she will sign any additional license or release that Sponsor may require, and will not publicly perform or display his or her submission without the express permission of Sponsor.

9. Release. Sponsor makes no warranties, express or implied, relative to the use or enjoyment of any prize or portions thereof, including without limitations, its quality, or fitness for a particular purpose. By entering the Contest, Winner agrees to hold harmless and fully release Sponsor, its parent companies, directors, officers, trustees, subsidiaries, licensees, employees, agents, and independent contractors from any and all liability for any injuries, losses, death, or damages of any kind caused by any prize or resulting from the acceptance, possession, quality, receipt, use or misuse of any prize.

10. Construction. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.



11. Sponsor. The “Advanced Aesthetics Bad Tattoo Photo Contest” is sponsored by KREM 2 News. The decisions of Sponsor regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the Contest shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials relating to the Contest. For a list of winners (available after March 28, 2016) or a copy of these Official Rules send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to 'Winners List/Official Rules' (as applicable), “Advanced Aesthetics Bad Tattoo Photo Contest” KREM-TV, 4103 S. Regal, Spokane, WA 99203. If you have any questions regarding this Sweepstakes, please contact Masen McCormick at mmccormick@krem.com or (509) 838-7526, or Kaely Santos at ksantos@krem.com or (509) 838-7322.

© 2018 KREM-TV