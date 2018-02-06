SCSO asking for public opinion on limiting 'Live PD' filming in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. – After a Spokane city leader proposed that require a person's consent before they appear on "Live PD,” the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public feedback on the topic.

SCSO, not the Spokane Police Department, is the agency typically featured on Live PD, which currently does not require consent from people featured on-camera.

The proposed changes, from Spokane City Council President Ben Stuckart, would also require producers to obtain a license to film and operate within the city.

Stuckart said his main concern is that the show features “the worst of Spokane.”

Tuesday morning, SCSO took to Facebook to ask the community for their opinion, writing the following statement:

We believe people understand there’s crime, they understand law enforcement responds to calls and patrols area where crime occurs. We also believe law enforcement overwhelmingly does an outstanding job 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and 365 days a year and there is NOTHING wrong with showing them doing their jobs, interacting with people, and yes, enforcing laws and arresting people who commit crimes. The news covers law enforcement each and every day, as well as, what happens in our community but they have very small-time constraints.

Is it wrong to show more about what and how law enforcement does their jobs? Do you want more transparency? More information? Or less?

Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich said on Monday he believes the community loves ‘Live PD’ because it “shows people what we deal with."

Should the proposals become reality, there could be some major pushback from Knezovich. He insisted "Live PD" gives a real view of the community, however bad it may be.

City Council will not discuss this issue for three more weeks.

Spokane is not the first city to have problems with "Live PD." In the last year, at least four other cities across the country have stopped participating in the program because of worries over public image.

SCSO would presumably like any feedback on their Facebook post below.

