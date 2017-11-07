Robin Wright Could Become the 'House of Cards' Lead
Kevin Spacey is nowhere to be seen on Netflix. When you go to watch House of Cards, you only see Robin Wright's face. Many people are suggesting Robin Wright should be the lead of the show. What are your thoughts?
TEGNA 4:22 PM. PST November 07, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Witness describes Payette plane crash
-
'I'm so glad you're home,' father to Otto Warmbier
-
Judge refuses to lower bond for AMBER Alert dad
-
Master Refrigeration Fire
-
Hottest A.C. Sale This Summer - The Deal Guy
-
VERIFY: Has District 81 lowered graduation standards?
-
Thousands gather for Fremont Solstice Parade
-
March for Racial Justice
-
Judo Competiton Championship
More Stories
-
Suspect arrested after fatal stabbing in Spokane ValleyNov. 7, 2017, 12:26 p.m.
-
Spokane fire crews battle structure fire near Market…Nov. 7, 2017, 6:33 a.m.
-
Texas church shooter previously escaped mental…Nov. 7, 2017, 10:35 a.m.