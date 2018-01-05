KREM
Close
Closings Alert 2 closing alerts
Weather Alert 9 weather alerts
Close

You can get unlimited pancakes at IHOP for only $4

Pancake lovers, don't miss out on this deal.

Madeline Cuddihy, TEGNA 6:58 AM. PST January 05, 2018

Pancakes lovers your prayers have been answered! 

IHOP is bringing back their most sought after deal - unlimited pancakes.

Yes, seriously, for just $3.99 you can get your favorite breakfast food from now until February 11th. The deal is in honor of IHOP's 60th anniversary & let's just say we're pumped. Choose any regular or short stack of pancakes with hash browns, eggs, bacon or sausages and then let the pancakes keep on rolling! 

Happy eating! 

Daily Blast Live


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories