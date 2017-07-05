Age-appropriate chores for your child

The Phillips boys are out of school for the summer but before they can just relax around the house, they need to help around the house.



"I'm trying to teach them this is their house too and it's their responsibility to keep it clean," said they're mom, Nancy.

Each morning, Nancy writes down the chores in a notebook. If they complete their tasks, they're rewarded with a fun activity such as going to the park or a movie.

"I get that question a lot of, ‘Why do I have to do chores?’ I just tell them that's the way your mom and dad raised you and we want to teach you responsibility," Nancy said.

Margie Zitko, a parenting expert with Children's Hospital, couldn't agree more.



"Children should have chores in the household," Zitko said. "We shouldn't be doing everything for our kids. We have to help them learn about real life. Home is where kids learn."



Zitko advises parents to have their children start doing chores at a young age.

"The best thing to do when they are starting off young is to work with them. Model these things and teach them correct way."

Age-appropriate chores



Parenting author Elizabeth Pantley offers parents a guide to help assign age-appropriate chores.

Ages 2 to 3:

Put toys away

Fill pet's food dish

Put clothes in hamper

Wipe up spills

Dust

Pile books or magazines

Choose clothes and dress self



Ages 4 to 5:

Above chores plus:

Make own bed

Empty wastebaskets

Bring in mail or newspaper

Clear table

Pull weeds

Use hand-held vacuum to pick up crumbs

Water flowers

Unload utensils from dishwasher

Fix bowl of cereal



Ages 6 to 7:

Above chores plus:

Sort laundry

Sweep or Swiffer floors

Handle personal hygiene

Set and clear table

Help make and pack lunch

Weed and rake leaves

Keep own bedroom tidy

Pour own drink

Answer telephone



Ages 8 to 9:

Above chores plus:

Load dishwasher

Put away groceries

Vacuum

Help make dinner

Make own snacks

Wash table after meals

Put away own laundry

Sew button

Run own bath

Make own breakfast

Peel vegetables

Cook simple food (such as eggs or toast)

Mop floor

Take pet for daily walk

Clean up after pet

Pack own suitcase



Ages 10 and up:

Above chores plus:

Unload dishwasher

Fold laundry

Clean bathroom

Wash windows

Wash and clean car

Cook simple meal with supervision

Do laundry

Baby-sit younger siblings (with adult in the home)

Clean kitchen

Change bed

Make cookies or other foods from simple recipes

Plan birthday party or other event

Have neighborhood job – such as pet care or yard work

Have a paper route

Work in family business doing simple filing, envelope stuffing, shredding or other tasks

