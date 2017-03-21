Seattle pizza restaurant Pagliacci sends two competitors to World Pizza Games

Justin Cienfuegos of Pagliacci Pizza trains for the World Pizza Games in Las Vegas.

Seattle-based pizza restaurant Pagliacci is sending two competitors to the World Pizza Games for the first time.

Dustin Cienfuegos from the chain’s Magnolia location and Josh Vacknitz from Mercer Island hope to achieve greatness in the high-stakes event of Fastest Dough Stretching.

“Basically, we need to stretch five 12-ounce dough balls out to cover five 12-inch screens," Cienfuegos said.

The cooks say they’re training hard by going to work every day.

"Anytime I get the opportunity to throw away five dough balls at my location without my general manager getting upset at me, I'm taking that shot,” Vacknitz laughed.

During Pagliacci’s own “cook competiton,” Cienfuegos finished the Dough Stretching event in 41 seconds, and Vacknitz finished in 39 seconds.

But last year's world champion did it in 23 seconds.

The Pagliacci contingent isn’t intimidated, though.

"It’s definitely a motivating factor because it would be cool to be the underdogs and take first place at the World Pizza Games,” Vacknitz said.

“Yeah, we're real excited,” Cienfuegos added.

The World Pizza Games are next Monday through Wednesday in Las Vegas, NV.

