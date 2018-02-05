KREM
Close
Closings Alert KENDRICK SD Closed
Weather Alert 6 weather alerts
Close

Sasquatch Music Festival's 2018 lineup is here

Staff , KREM 10:22 AM. PST February 05, 2018

The annual three-day music festival released its lineup Monday morning.

Sasquatch! Music Festival will take place at the Gorge Amphitheater May 25 through May 27.

Tickets for the music festival will go on sale February 10.

 

© 2018 KREM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories