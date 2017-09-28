Tourist in your Town: September 29-October 31

Scarywood
Silverwood Theme Park
September 29-October 28
Every year, Silverwood Theme Park transforms into one the best haunted houses around. Make sure you bring an extra pair of pants because the ones you’re wearing are sure to be scared right off of you.
Spokane Chiefs Hockey
Spokane Arena
September 30
It’s hard to believe we’re already talking hockey, but it’s happening! The Spokane Chiefs kick off the season against the Kootenay Ice Saturday night.
West Side Story
Spokane Civic Theater
September 22-October 15
Let’s rumble! The classic Bernstein and Sondheim musical comes to life at the Civic Theatre. It’s Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, but set in 1950s New York City.
Restaurant Wars II
Avista Stadium
September 30
Back by popular demand! Spokane restaurants compete to see which is most inventive. Which will create the most flavorful dish? 1,000 tickets will be sold and attendees can choose to sample from three categories: Meat, Veggie or Gastro Pub. If you’re feeling crazy, sample from all three!
© 2017 KREM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs