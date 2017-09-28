Tourist in your Town: September 29-October 31

Scarywood

Silverwood Theme Park

September 29-October 28

People ride one of the rollercoasters at Silverwood Theme Park.

Every year, Silverwood Theme Park transforms into one the best haunted houses around. Make sure you bring an extra pair of pants because the ones you’re wearing are sure to be scared right off of you.

Spokane Chiefs Hockey

Spokane Arena

September 30

It’s hard to believe we’re already talking hockey, but it’s happening! The Spokane Chiefs kick off the season against the Kootenay Ice Saturday night.

West Side Story

Spokane Civic Theater

September 22-October 15





Let’s rumble! The classic Bernstein and Sondheim musical comes to life at the Civic Theatre. It’s Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, but set in 1950s New York City.

Restaurant Wars II

Avista Stadium

September 30

Back by popular demand! Spokane restaurants compete to see which is most inventive. Which will create the most flavorful dish? 1,000 tickets will be sold and attendees can choose to sample from three categories: Meat, Veggie or Gastro Pub. If you’re feeling crazy, sample from all three!

