Tourist in your Town: September 22-24

Valleyfest 2017 (Photo: KREM)

Valleyfest

September 22-24

CenterPlace Regional Event Center



This annual community-wide celebration is held every September. It kicks off Friday evening with the “Hearts of Gold” parade. You’ll see classic cars, school bands and live animals! Saturday starts off with a pancake breakfast at CenterPlace, then the community favorite, “Balloons over Valleyfest.” There will be over 200 booths to shop at and enjoy, plus fishing at the Falls, the Valleyfest Car Show, and Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk. Sunday is the Duathlon and the Family Bike Ride. It’s a full weekend with something for everyone.



Inland NW Craft Beer Festival

September 22-23

Avista Stadium

(Photo: KREM)

Beer lovers will converge on the Inland Northwest Craft Beer Festival at Avista Stadium. More than 150 types of beer will be poured by 40 craft breweries from around the state of Washington. As if beer weren’t enough, there’s food and live music as well! Admission includes a glass and six 5 ounce tastes.



Jason Aldean

September 23

Spokane Arena

(Photo: KREM)





Jason Aldean has been constantly touring since his first album was released in 2014, but he shows no sign of slowing down. The country superstar never disappoints audiences with his high energy, emotional show.



Spokane Jazz Orchestra with Dee Daniels

September 23

The Bing Crosby Theater

(Photo: KREM)

Dee Daniels will join the Spokane Jazz Orchestra for one night of smooth jazz stylings. Daniels infuses her four-octave vocal range with gospel and blues. Tickets are $17-$27.



