Tourist in Your Town: October 20-22

Titanic: The Artifact Expedition

Starting October 21-December 29

Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture

www.northwestmuseum.org





Upon entering Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition, visitors will be drawn back in time to April 1912, when the Ship embarked on its maiden voyage. They’ll receive a replica boarding pass, assume the role of a passenger and follow a chronological journey through life on Titanic – from the Ship’s construction to life on board, the famous sinking, and the modern-day efforts to recover and conserve the wreckage for future generations.



Zombie Hike

October 21

Riverside State Park, Seven Mile Airstrip

https://www.facebook.com/events/331414050657373/





Trek through the haunted woods for the scariest ½ mile of your life. After you get scared, warm up by the bonfire with a few ghost stories. This hike is not recommended for young children. Tickets are $10.



Spokane Symphony Classics: Tales of Tragedy

October 21

Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox

www.foxtheaterspokane.com





23-year-old piano virtuoso and composer Conrad Tao returns to Spokane with Saint-Saens' exquisite Piano Concerto No. 2, one of the most challenging of the piano repertoire. Music Director Eckart Preu conducts the Spokane Symphony in Schmidt's opera, "Notre Dame," Franck's "The Accursed Huntsman," and Strauss' "Macbeth," and "Till Eulenspiegel."



Naughty by Nature and Tone Loc

October 22

Northern Quest Resort & Casino

www.northernquest.com





Naughty by Nature first appeared on the music scene in 1989 with hits like, "O.P.P.", "Hip Hop Hooray," and "Feel Me Flow". Joining Naughty By Nature is Tone Lōc, another influencer of hip hop in the early nineties. Best known for his hit songs, "Wild Thing" and "Funky Cold Medina".

