Tourist in Your Town: October 13-October 15

Underwater Bubble Show

October 13

Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox

www.foxtheaterspokane.org









The Underwater Bubble Show is a Cirque du Soleil-inspired fairy tale without dialogue that tells the tale of "Mr. B" whose fast-paced life is disconnecting him from what really matters. He enters a fantasy underwater world and rediscovers the joy in life. Told through music, dance, bubble art, sand art, juggling, mime and more, all ages will be delighted by this show that does not include one drop of water! The Underwater Bubble Show is the first in the new Fox Family Series of events geared for the whole family to enjoy.



Craft Beer and Cookie Festival

October 14

Girls Scouts of Eastern Washington & Northern Idaho (1404 N Ash St)

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/5th-annual-spokane-craft-beer-cookie-fest-tickets-36454105210









Local breweries will compete for the best craft beer and cookie pairing, and you will decide the winning combination!. All proceeds go toward scholarships, camperships and leadership programs for girls. Live music by Bill Bozly, followed by The Blue Mustangs. Tickets are $25 at the door.



Individual World Poetry Slam

October 11-14

Multiple Venues

http://iwps.poetryslam.com/

96 of the world’s top poets will compete for a championship title. The top fourteen poets from preliminaries move on to finals, where one poet is crowned the champion. In addition to the competition, each day of the festival features poetry workshops, themed open mics, special nighttime events, and parties. All events are open to the public. Venues include Neato Burrito, Auntie’s Bookstore, Boots Bakery and Lounge, The Bartlett, The Rocket Bakery at Holly Mason, Spokane Public Library, Tom Foley Federal Building, Merlyn’s Science Fiction, and The Bing Crosby Theatre.

© 2017 KREM-TV