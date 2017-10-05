Tourist in your town: Oct. 6-8

Something Rotten B-Roll (Photo: ©2014, JOAN MARCUS)

Something Rotten

October 3-7

INB Performing Arts Center

This new Broadway comedy tells the tale of brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom who are desperate to write a hit play. When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing and acting, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world's very first musical. Tickets: $37-$77

Custer’s Antique Collector’s Show

October 6-8

Spokane County Fair & Expo Center

With more than 200 vendors from throughout the west, you are sure to find a treasure at this annual mecca of antiques. Whether it's kitschy kitchenware, glittering vintage jewels or rusty yard art, you'll find it. Tickets: $6

First Friday

October 6

Downtown Spokane

It’s the first Friday of the month. You know what that means? Downtown Spokane businesses celebrate the arts and music. The event itself is free. Come downtown, walk around, eat out and enjoy Spokane’s amazing art scene!

(Photo: Aaron Theisen, 2013 Aaron Theisen)

Terrain

October 5-6

Jensen Byrd Building

Terrain is more than just an art show. This annual celebration of emerging local music and creative minds has people lined up around the block to get into the party. The event has a new location this year and has added a ticketed preview night on Thursday (those tickets are $15).

