Tourist in your town: Oct 26 - 29

Disney on Ice

October 26-29

Spokane Arena

It’s the usual icy fare! The princesses, Sven and Olaf and all the emotions from Inside Out take to the ice at the Spokane Arena for Disney on Ice. Kids love it!

Spokane Okbtoberfest

October 27-29

CenterPlace Regional Event Center

Celebrate with German cheer, dancing, eating and singing. The festivities include six bands, outdoor and indoor beer gardens, games, wiener dog races and family activities.

Halloween Hogwarts

October 28

Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox

The Hogwarts School is in session! Stroll through lessons on the Dark Arts, Herbology and Potions. Trick or treat while you meet ghosts, dementors, and more. Professor Nakahara will lead a musical ode to Harry Potter.

Mt. Spokane Ski Swap

October 28-29

Spokane County Fair & Expo Center

This is the region's largest winter sports equipment and clothing sales event, featuring thousands of new and used winter sports items

Coeur d’Alene Fall Fest & Apple Palooza

October 28

Downtown Coeur d’Alene

The Coeur d'Alene Downtown Association invites you to come shop and taste the best of the harvest at the last Farmers Market of the year downtown at 5th Street and Sherman Avenue from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. There will be free hay rides, harvest produce, music, food and everyone's favorite, Apple Palooza, apple tasting event throughout the downtown

Fall Fest on Garaland

October 28

Post Street and Garland Avenue

Join the Garland community to celebrate fall! There will be a costume contest, horse carriage rides for $1, and trick or treating. There will even be hot drinks and donuts from Olive Branch Community. The event is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Garland Business District.

© 2017 KREM-TV