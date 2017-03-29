Tourist in your Town: March 31 - April 2

Image courtesy of the Spokane Civic Theater

Gilbert Gottfried at the Spokane Comedy Club: April 1

At the young age of 15, Gilbert Gottfried began doing stand-up at open mike nights in New York City, after a few short years, became known around town as “the comedian’s comedian.” After spending several years mastering the art of stand-up comedy, producers of the legendary NBC late night comedy show Saturday Night Live became aware of Gottfried and, in 1980, hired him as a cast member. It wasn’t until a few years later when his true notoriety would begin when MTV hired him for a series of improvised and hilarious promos for the newly formed channel.

Noises Off at the Spokane Civic Theater: March 23 - April 23

Called the funniest farce ever written, Noises Off presents a manic menagerie as a cast of traveling actors rehearsing a flop called Nothing’s On. Slamming doors, on and offstage intrigue, and frequent mishaps make up the plot of this hilarious and classically comic play.

2017 Season Opener at the Spokane County Raceway: April 1

Nothing says spring like the smell of burning rubber! It’s time for the 2017 Spokane County Raceway Season Opener! Test N Tune on 2.3 mile open Road Course! Gates open at 10:00am. For more information, click here.

Gonzaga Men’s Basketball Watch Parties!: April 1

The Garland Theater, The Bing Crosby Theater and Gonzaga University are among some of the local venues offering the GU/South Carolina game on the big screen. The Gonzaga Bulldogs will take on the South Carolina Gamecocks Saturday afternoon in the NCAA Final Four on CBS. Watch KREM 2’s pregame coverage beginning at 10 am!

