Tourist in Your Town: March 3-5

Kinky Boots Feb 28-March 4

Kinky Boots is Broadway's high-heeled hit! Inspired by true events, this musical celebrates friendship and stilettos. Featuring 16 original songs from Cyndi Lauper, you will not want to miss it!

For more information, go to www.inbpac.com

Spokane Symphony SuperPops: Altan March 4

Setting the mood for St. Patrick’s Day, Altan will play their Irish sounds in concert that will inspire everyone to get up and dance!

For more information, go to www.foxtheaterspokane.com

Elton John March 5

One of the most successful artists, Elton and his band will have you singing along to many classic songs such as “Rocket Man,” “Bennie and the Jets,” and many more.

For more information, go to www.spokanearena.com

Custer’s Spring Arts & Crafts Show March 3-5

With over 78,000 square feet of exhibit space, 300 professional artists and crafters from across the United States come together for this enormous arts & crafts show.

For more information, go to www.custershows.com

