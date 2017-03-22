Tourist in Your Town: March 24-26

Stand up comedian Jackie Kashian. (Photo: Custom)

Mamma Mia (Farewell Tour): March 22-23

The well-loved musical featuring songs by the Swedish pop group Abba is coming to the INB Performing Arts Center. It is the show’s farewell tour, so snag tickets while you still can. The show features hit songs like “Take a Chance On Me,” “Dancing Queen,” and “Super Trouper.”

Spokane Symphony Classics: The Russian Soul: March 25-26

At age 26, American violinist Benjamin Beilman has made a name for himself across the globe. Beilman joins the Spokane Symphony for a celebration of Russian composers, including Tchaikovsky, Albinoni and Shostakovich.

Jackie Kashian at the Spokane Comedy Club: March 23-25

Jackie Kashian will play the Spokane Comedy Club this week. Kashian has been on Last Coming Standing and been featured on This American Life with Ira Glass on NPR.

Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show: March 24-26

The Spokane Rock Rollers Club is hosting this year’s Gem, Mineral and Jewelry show at the Spokane County Fair and Expo Center. Attendees will be delighted with unique fossils, minerals and crystals that have been discovered under our feet!

