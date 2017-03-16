Tourist in Your Town: March 17-19

Lewis Black. (Photo: Custom)

Eric Church – March 17

Head on down to the Spokane Arena for one of country music’s all-stars, Eric Church! Church and his band are visiting Spokane as part of their “Holdin’ My Own Tour.” The band is on their own and will perform two full sets per show without supporting acts.

For more information, go to www.spokanearena.com.

Lewis Black – March 19

Stand-up comedian, writer and social critic Lewis Black is coming to Northern Quest! Known for his outrageous commentary, Black has been entertaining audiences for over 30 years. He's also known for his appearances on the "Daily Show."

For more information, go to www.northernquest.com.

Holding On - Letting Go – Now through April 9

Holding On – Letting Go is an honest and humorous play that takes a look at a family forced to come to grips with death. The play follows the love story of Bobby and Lee, NCAA basketball coaches, who also face tough times.

For more information, go to www.spokanecivictheater.com

Big Horn Outdoor Adventure Show – March 16-19

Back for its 57th year, the Big Horn Show is taking over the Spokane County Fair and Expo Center. The show features everything for outdoor enthusiasts. This year’s event will also have three live bears as part of the Great Bear Show.

For more information, go to www.bighornshow.com

